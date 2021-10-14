CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#DrugBust#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Rajasthan CM Gehlot Flags off 11 'Janani Express Ambulances' For Pregnant Women, Children
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Flags off 11 'Janani Express Ambulances' For Pregnant Women, Children

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Oct 14, 2021 flagged off 11 'Chiranjeevi 104 Janani Express Ambulances'. (Image: @ashokgehlot51)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Oct 14, 2021 flagged off 11 'Chiranjeevi 104 Janani Express Ambulances'. (Image: @ashokgehlot51)

While Gehlot flagged off 11 of the new ambulances, 96 were made avaialble to all the districts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday flagged off 11 ‘Chiranjeevi 104 Janani Express Ambulances’ from his Office. A total of 600 Janani Express ambulances are being operated in the state currently to provide transport services to pregnant women and infants up to one year of age.

Of these, 150 new ones have been purchased to replace the old vehicles. While Gehlot flagged off 11 of the new ambulances, 96 were made avaialble to all the districts.

The remaining vehicles will be made available soon across districts, according to an official statement. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medical and Health Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya were also present on the occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 14, 2021, 19:25 IST