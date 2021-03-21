Rajasthan CM Okays Direct Recruitment For 58 Vacant Posts In Planning And Statistics Dept

Jaipur, Mar 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for direct recruitment on 43 vacant posts of statistics officer and to Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for the recruitment on 15 vacant posts of compiler. Along with this, he has also approved the proposal to take the services of 839 personnel on contract under the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), according to the release.

