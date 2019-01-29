English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan May Become First State to Offer Minimum Basic Income After Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promise
Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party will launch a scheme to provide for a minimum guarantee of income if elected to power in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan may become the first state in India to introduce minimum basic income for the poor following COngress president Rahul Gandhi's pre-poll promise on Monday.
Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said he is working on a plan to fulfil Rahul Gandhi's promise to provide for minimum income guarantee. Gandhi's announcement comes as a counter to NDA government's decision to give 10 per cent quota to the economically backward section in the general category and a likely announcement of a relief package for farmers grappling with falling prices of their crops and to tackle distress in the farm sector.
Gehlot has termed this promise by Rahul Gandhi as historic.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday promised his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre, echoing the 'Garibi Hatao' ('Remove Poverty') slogan coined by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the 1971 general elections that she won.
Gandhi described as historic the Congress' decision announced by him while addressing a 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' in Raipur to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after 15 years.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also termed as "historic" Gandhi's announcement, saying it will mark a turning point in the lives of the downtrodden.
The announcement comes four days ahead of the interim budget to be presented by the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls due before June this year.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
