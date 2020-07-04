INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Conducting Over 41,000 Covid Tests Per Day: State Health Minister

(Image for representation) A health worker wearing protective suit collects sample for COVID-19 test. (Image: AP)

(Image for representation) A health worker wearing protective suit collects sample for COVID-19 test. (Image: AP)

The COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 19,256, he said, adding that 15,352 patients have recovered and discharged so far.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Share this:

Rajasthan has ramped up capacity to test over 41,000 samples per day for the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday. He said the state will soon test 50,000 samples per day.

The minister informed that the state's recovery rate has also reached 80 per cent.

"We have achieved the capacity of more than 41,000 tests per day. Very soon, the state will have the capacity of conducting 50,000 tests per day," Sharma said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 19,256, he said, adding that 15,352 patients have recovered and discharged so far.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading