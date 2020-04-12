Rajasthan Confirms 51 New Coronavirus Patients, State Tally Now at 751

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 751, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.

"As many as 51 new cases have come up today in eight districts of the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 751.

Out of 51 cases reported today, 15 each are in Jaipur and Banswara, eight each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, two in Hanumangarh, one each in Jaisalmer, Churu and Sikar.

The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 50 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 316 cases so far.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

