Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Confirms 51 New Coronavirus Patients, State Tally Now at 751

Out of 51 reported cases, 15 patients are in Jaipur and Banswara, eight each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, two in Hanumangarh and one each in Jaisalmer, Churu and Sikar.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Confirms 51 New Coronavirus Patients, State Tally Now at 751
Image for representation (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 751, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.

"As many as 51 new cases have come up today in eight districts of the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 751.

Out of 51 cases reported today, 15 each are in Jaipur and Banswara, eight each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, two in Hanumangarh, one each in Jaisalmer, Churu and Sikar.

The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 50 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 316 cases so far.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,267,645

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,781,053

    +1,310

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,554

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,854

    +75
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres