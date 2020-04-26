Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Confirms 58 More Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Goes Up to 2,141

About 20 patients were from Nagpur, 15 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 11 from Kota, seven from Jaipur, three from Kota and one each in Hanumangarh and Jhalawar.

Pritha Mallick | PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
India Coronavirus
Representative image. (reuters)

New Delhi: Rajasthan recorded 58 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's virus tally to 2,141, an official said.

The state has so far seen 35 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 19 deaths.

"As many as 58 fresh cases have been reported in seven districts of the state, including 20 in Nagaur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Besides Nagaur, 15 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 11 from Kota, seven from Jaipur, three from Kota and one each in Hanumangarh and Jhalawar.

A total of 2,141 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 513 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 213 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
