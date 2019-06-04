Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rajasthan Congress Leaders Flay Ashok Gehlot's Remarks Against Sachin Pilot

Reacting to Gehlot's earlier comments, Rajendra Chaudhary, a Congress leader from Jodhpur, said Gehlot's word was final in decisions regarding that constituency.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Congress Leaders Flay Ashok Gehlot's Remarks Against Sachin Pilot
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...

Jaipur: Rifts in the Rajasthan Congress resurfaced Tuesday with two party leaders criticising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for suggesting that state unit president Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's election defeat.

"The statement by the chief minister is totally wrong and against the interest of the party. He himself should take responsibility for the Jodhpur seat," Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena said.

In a television interview Monday, the chief minister had said Sachin Pilot should bear responsibility for the Congress loss in Jodhpur as he got Vaibhav Gehlot the party ticket from there.

Meena said the CM seemed "obsessed" with his son.

On the back foot after Monday's interview, the CM said the media was making an unnecessary issue out of it.

Reacting to Gehlot's earlier comments, Rajendra Chaudhary, a Congress leader from Jodhpur, said Gehlot's word was final in decisions regarding that constituency.

"The statement is surprising. Gehlot should take the responsibility for the Jodhpur seat because it has been his domain for 40 years," he said.

"He should take the responsibly as he was made the CM to ensure the Congress Party's win in Rajasthan," Chaudhary added.

Sachin Pilot, who is also the deputy chief minister of the state, refused to comment.

In the interview, Gehlot said Pilot had assured a win by big margin for his son.

"We have six MLAs there. We carried out a fantastic campaign. I understand that Pilot sahab should at least take the responsibility of the seat. A complete post-mortem should be done for the Jodhpur seat," he said.

Gehlot had claimed that there were no differences between him and Pilot.

"Confusion is being created in the media that there are differences between the state Congress chief and the CM. But if Pilot says that he had promised a ticket to Vaibhav from Jodhpur, then where are the differences between us?" the CM added.

When asked whether Pilot was responsible for the loss in Jodhpur, Gehlot said, "He had said that we will win. When we lost all 25 seats, it is a collective responsibility. The way the party lost is beyond understanding."

Responding on Twitter to the controversy, the CM said, "This was a reply to some questions during the interview. Some sections of the media are making unnecessary issue out of the context."

He shared a clipping of the interview on his Twitter account Tuesday.

Vaibhav Gehlot had lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes.

After the Lok Sabha results, Gehlot faced criticism that he focused more on his son, ignoring other seats.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram