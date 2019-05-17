English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Congress Leaders Flay Removal of Picture of Sati, Jauhar from School Textbook
The Congress government has tasked a committee to make changes in the textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government.
Representative image.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government's decision to remove a picture suggesting self-immolation from a school textbook has drawn flak from two leaders from the state's ruling party, including a minister.
The Congress government has tasked a committee to make changes in the textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government.
The panel had recommended the removal of a picture suggesting self-immolation under Sati or Jauhar from a Class VIII English textbook. It was replaced with that of a hill fort.
"We need to understand the practice of Jauhar. Without understanding the sensitive issue, any leader, be it from the Congress or BJP, should refrain from making a statement," said state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.
"Being on a ministerial post, we cannot change history. We should not make the mistakes which the BJP made," he told reporters Friday.
Former MP and state Congress vice-president Gopal Singh Idwa too expressed his disagreement with the decision.
"It will not be right to play with history. I have discussed the issue with the deputy chief minister and will also write to the chief Minister. The minister should know the difference between Sati and Jauhar," Idwa said.
Recently commenting on the issue, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara had said,"The practice of Sati is banned and Jauhar has no connection with chapters of English. It wasn't clarified if the picture was related to Sati or Jauhar."
Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticised the revision of textbooks.
BJP leader Abhimanyu Singh Rajvi said, "The state government has made an effort to malign history by not calling Maharana Pratap great, removing picture of Jauhar and prefix Veer from the name of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar."
