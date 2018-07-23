English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Cop 'Admits' to Delay in Taking Alwar Lynching Victim to Hospital, High-Level Inquiry Ordered
While ASI Mohan Singh admitted that he had made a 'mistake', he denied allegations that 28-year-old Rakbar Khan was beaten in the police station.
Credit: Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: Rajasthan police ASI Mohan Singh on Monday admitted that there was a delay of three hours in taking 28-year-old Rakbar Khan to hospital after he was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. Singh said he had “made a mistake” but denied allegations that the victim was beaten to death in the police station.
The admission comes on a day when the Rajasthan police set up a high-level committee to probe the allegations against the Alwar police. “Charges of delay in taking Khan to hospital and policemen crossing their limits have come to the fore. A four-member committee of senior police officials is in Alwar to enquire into the matter,” state director general of police (DGP) OP Galhotra said.
It will also be probed if the 28-year-old became a victim of police beating on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found in the enquiry report, the DGP said. The enquiry is in addition to the overall probe that has been handed over to an additional SP-rank officer.
While two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — were arrested on Saturday, Naresh Singh was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days, police said.
“There are certain allegations that the local police had beaten up Khan and delayed taking him to the hospital which are being looked into,” SP (Alwar) Rajendra Singh said.
It is alleged that when the incident happened in Alwar’s Lalawandi village, it took over two-and-a-half hours for the police to take the victim to the Ramgarh Community Healthcare Centre, which is nearly 4km away.
Khan and his friend Aslam were taking cows to their villages in Haryana through a forest in Alwar’s Ramgarh area when they were accosted by a mob and allegedly attacked. While Aslam managed to flee, Khan was allegedly lynched.
As per the FIR lodged with Ramgarh police station on Saturday, Naval Kishore Sharma, the chief of VHP’s ‘Gau Raksha’ cell in Ramgarh, had informed the police about the incident at 12.41am on Saturday.
Police reached the spot at around 1.15am and recorded Khan’s statement before taking him to the police station. As per the CHC entry register, the body of a 28-year-old male was brought in at 4.00am.
Questioning the role of the police, local Ramgarh MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja demanded a judicial enquiry to find out if Khan was lynched by a mob or beaten to death by the cops.
The probe was handed over to additional SP (crime and vigilance), Jaipur Range, on Sunday. “The investigation will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner,” IG Hemant Priyadarshi had said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The admission comes on a day when the Rajasthan police set up a high-level committee to probe the allegations against the Alwar police. “Charges of delay in taking Khan to hospital and policemen crossing their limits have come to the fore. A four-member committee of senior police officials is in Alwar to enquire into the matter,” state director general of police (DGP) OP Galhotra said.
It will also be probed if the 28-year-old became a victim of police beating on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Appropriate action will be taken if any lapses are found in the enquiry report, the DGP said. The enquiry is in addition to the overall probe that has been handed over to an additional SP-rank officer.
While two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — were arrested on Saturday, Naresh Singh was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days, police said.
“There are certain allegations that the local police had beaten up Khan and delayed taking him to the hospital which are being looked into,” SP (Alwar) Rajendra Singh said.
It is alleged that when the incident happened in Alwar’s Lalawandi village, it took over two-and-a-half hours for the police to take the victim to the Ramgarh Community Healthcare Centre, which is nearly 4km away.
Khan and his friend Aslam were taking cows to their villages in Haryana through a forest in Alwar’s Ramgarh area when they were accosted by a mob and allegedly attacked. While Aslam managed to flee, Khan was allegedly lynched.
As per the FIR lodged with Ramgarh police station on Saturday, Naval Kishore Sharma, the chief of VHP’s ‘Gau Raksha’ cell in Ramgarh, had informed the police about the incident at 12.41am on Saturday.
Police reached the spot at around 1.15am and recorded Khan’s statement before taking him to the police station. As per the CHC entry register, the body of a 28-year-old male was brought in at 4.00am.
Questioning the role of the police, local Ramgarh MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja demanded a judicial enquiry to find out if Khan was lynched by a mob or beaten to death by the cops.
The probe was handed over to additional SP (crime and vigilance), Jaipur Range, on Sunday. “The investigation will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner,” IG Hemant Priyadarshi had said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BMW G 310 R Vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...