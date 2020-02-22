Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Cop Asphyxiated in Sleep as House Catches Fire, Partly Burnt Body Recovered

As other policemen living in the campus saw the smoke billowing out of the inspector's house, they rushed to his help, but he was found dead in his sleep.

PTI

February 22, 2020
Jodhpur: A police inspector was asphyxiated in his sleep as his house caught fire last night, said officials on Saturday.

Posted at Jalore Police Lines near here, Inspector Ram Swaroop's body was also found partly burnt, they said. Officials said the 47-year-old officer was living alone in his official residence at the Jalore Police Lines campus. He had gone to sleep last night in his residence after having his dinner at the Police Lines mess.

As other policemen living in the campus saw the smoke billowing out of the inspector's house, they rushed to his help, but he was found dead in his sleep. He appeared to have asphyxiated in his sleep itself and flames reaching his bed later appear to have charred part of his body and clothes, they said.

