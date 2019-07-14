Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Rajasthan Cops Booked for Gangraping Dalit Woman Whose Brother-in-Law Died in Custody

A case has been registered under sections 376-D (gangrape), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Cops Booked for Gangraping Dalit Woman Whose Brother-in-Law Died in Custody
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: Around half a dozen policemen, including a suspended inspector, were booked Sunday for allegedly beating, torturing and gangraping a woman whose brother-in-law had died in police custody in Rajasthan's Churu district on July 6.

The Dalit woman, who is admitted at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, alleged she and her brother-in-law Nemichand were illegally detained by the then SHO and other policemen of Sardarshahar Police Station in Churu.

"Based on the woman's statement, recorded Saturday, an FIR against the then SHO and five to seven other policemen was registered today. The case will be investigated by CID-CB," said Sardarshahar Police Station SHO Mahendra Dutt Sharma, who took charge after Nemichand's death came to light.

The case has been registered under sections 376-D (gangrape), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

Nemichand, 22, was arrested in a theft case on July 6 morning and was admitted to a hospital where he died in the night, officials have maintained. This account has been contested by the deceased's kin. Nemichand was picked up by the police on June 30 and kept in illegal detention, Nemichand's brother has alleged.

"The policemen then came to my home with my brother on July 3 but took him back along with my wife on the same day. On the way to the police station, my brother told my wife that he was being beaten and tortured. They kept both in illegal detention and beat them. My brother was murdered by the police on July 6," Nemichand's brother said.

He has alleged his wife was beaten, her nails plucked, eyes hurt and even gangraped by the policemen. He said his wife was the witness to the murder of his younger brother in police custody.

He further alleged that the accused policemen forced his family to conduct the last rites of Nemichand on the night on July 7. Nemichand's brother has accused the then SHO Ranvir Singh among the "five to seven other policemen" who tortured and gangraped his wife.

After Nemichand's custodial death came to light, the SHO and six other policemen were suspended. Remaining policemen of the station were shunted to police lines and a judicial inquiry was ordered.

A written complaint signed by the victim woman from SMS hospital has been sent to DGP Bhupendra Singh on Friday, following which her statement was recorded Saturday.

The government has also removed Churu SP Rajendra Kumar and put him on APO (awaiting posting orders) status, citing administrative reasons and Circle Officer, Sardarshahar, Bhanwar Lal was suspended late Friday night.

"We demand stern action against the accused policemen. This is the cruel face of police and we will be holding a statewide protests to make sure the victim family gets justice," Sunil Kranti, a social activist assisting Nemichand's family, said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram