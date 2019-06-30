Rajasthan Cops Rescue 'Abducted' Newly Wed Woman, Man Held
The family of Shobha Meghwal, who got married on June 21, alleged that she was abducted last Tuesday by Monu alias Imran (25), who lived in the same locality in Kota town, police had said.
Representative image.
Kota: Police claimed to have rescued a 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted last week, and arrested a man when the two were travelling in a bus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday.
Meghwal and Imran were travelling to Jaipur in a state roadways bus when it was intercepted at a toll plaza on the Bhilwara-Jaipur highway near Bhilwara town, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghanshyam Verma said. Imran was arrested and the woman was sent to a women's shelter home in Kota, Verma said, adding that an interrogation was underway.
The woman's father, Naval Kishore (52), died on Saturday morning in hospital, with the family saying it was because of the shock over the alleged abduction. According to a complaint, Meghwal, her friend and her brother were returning from the Kota district court after submitting necessary documents for the marriage certificate on Tuesday.
Imran met the trio on the way near Vallabh Nagar and took them on his motorcycle to Landmark City area. He then took Meghwal away from the other two on the pretext of having a personal conversation with her and allegedly abducted her, the police had said.
A case of abduction was registered under sections 365 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.
