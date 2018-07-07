Tribal Couple Paraded Naked in Rajasthan, Nine Arrested

Nine people have been arrested for parading a tribal woman and her lover naked in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday. The events were videotaped and posted on social media.The incident took place in Udaipur district's Dano Ki Bhagal village under Sukher police station on Friday, inspector Kailash Chand said. In the video, the woman and her lover are seen tied with a rope while they are paraded naked and followed by some villagers.Five people were arrested by the police on Friday and presented before a court on Saturday, Chand said. The court sent three of these accused to one-day police remand and the other two to judicial custody, he added. Four others, who were arrested on Saturday, will be produced before a court on Sunday, the inspector said.The accused, booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, include the woman's ex-husband Taru Gameti.Gameti's brother Harish, aunt Durga and niece Shanta.The woman had married Gameti five years ago, but they separated as per tribal customs, Chand said, adding that later, she got into a relationship with another man. On Thursday, the woman had gone to meet her lover when a humiliated Gameti decided to teach the couple a lesson, the inspector said.