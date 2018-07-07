English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tribal Couple Paraded Naked in Rajasthan, Nine Arrested
The incident was filmed and circulated on social media on Friday.
Two arrested after they assaulted a couple and paraded them naked in a village in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Jaipur: Nine people have been arrested for parading a tribal woman and her lover naked in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday. The events were videotaped and posted on social media.
The incident took place in Udaipur district's Dano Ki Bhagal village under Sukher police station on Friday, inspector Kailash Chand said. In the video, the woman and her lover are seen tied with a rope while they are paraded naked and followed by some villagers.
Five people were arrested by the police on Friday and presented before a court on Saturday, Chand said. The court sent three of these accused to one-day police remand and the other two to judicial custody, he added. Four others, who were arrested on Saturday, will be produced before a court on Sunday, the inspector said.
The accused, booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, include the woman's ex-husband Taru Gameti.
Gameti's brother Harish, aunt Durga and niece Shanta.
The woman had married Gameti five years ago, but they separated as per tribal customs, Chand said, adding that later, she got into a relationship with another man. On Thursday, the woman had gone to meet her lover when a humiliated Gameti decided to teach the couple a lesson, the inspector said.
Also Watch
The incident took place in Udaipur district's Dano Ki Bhagal village under Sukher police station on Friday, inspector Kailash Chand said. In the video, the woman and her lover are seen tied with a rope while they are paraded naked and followed by some villagers.
Five people were arrested by the police on Friday and presented before a court on Saturday, Chand said. The court sent three of these accused to one-day police remand and the other two to judicial custody, he added. Four others, who were arrested on Saturday, will be produced before a court on Sunday, the inspector said.
The accused, booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, include the woman's ex-husband Taru Gameti.
Gameti's brother Harish, aunt Durga and niece Shanta.
The woman had married Gameti five years ago, but they separated as per tribal customs, Chand said, adding that later, she got into a relationship with another man. On Thursday, the woman had gone to meet her lover when a humiliated Gameti decided to teach the couple a lesson, the inspector said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter