Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Where's Pilot Headed to? Eyes on His Next Route as Gehlot Readies for Induction of New Cabinet

On Wednesday, Gehlot had accused Pilot of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. In an interaction with reporters, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself "doing the deal".
Through the appointments of a completely new team of the chiefs of the state unit, Youth Congress, Sewa Dal and NSUI, the party, in a clear attempt to purge itself of Pilot’s influence, has also taken…
Sachin Pilot Betrayed Party: Congress Leader | Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect. His rebellion despite the fact that he was given everything by the party is surprising. He was established in Rajasthan but he worked to damage the party with longing for a post and childishness, the senior Congress leader said in a statement.
RECAP| Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has pushed the Congress government in Rajasthan into an unprecedented crisis, said that he is not joining the BJP and is still a Congress man. "I am not joining the BJP. I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP. Attempts to link me to the BJP are to malign me in the eyes of the Congress high-command," Sachin Pilot said. He cancelled a press conference on Wednesday, while the party initiated initiated moves to disqualify Pilot and his loyalists for 'anti-party' activities.
Careful Caste Balance | In the massive restructuring exercise that the Congress has taken after replacing Sachin Pilot, who headed its state unit, and his loyalists in all the vital party posts, the party has tried to strike a careful caste balance.
Through the appointments of a totally new team of the state president, youth Congress chief, Sewa dal chief and NSUI president, the party, in a clear attempt to purge itself of Pilot’s influence, has also relooked at its caste calculations, READ MORE
While Ashok Gehlot continues to further push Sachin Pilot to the point of no return, the Congress on Wednesday has yet again said its doors are open for him.
"Some of our colleagues fell into the BJP trap, became over-ambitious and got involved in horse-trading," the CM alleged. "We have the proof that horse-trading was taking place. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications," he said.
"Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse-trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot added.
The chief minister said the SOG had issued notices even to him after they complained to it that the BJP is involved in horse-trading. Earlier, we had to keep our MLAs in a hotel for 10 days, he said referring to the horse-trading allegations levelled against the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections last month.
Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.
Pilot's supporters had claimed that he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government. The notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from him to record a statement.
