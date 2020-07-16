Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Where's Pilot Headed to? Eyes on His Next Route as Gehlot Readies for Induction of New Cabinet

(Photo: Twitter/@SachinPilot)



"Some of our colleagues fell into the BJP trap, became over-ambitious and got involved in horse-trading," the CM alleged. "We have the proof that horse-trading was taking place. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications," he said.



"Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse-trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot added.



The chief minister said the SOG had issued notices even to him after they complained to it that the BJP is involved in horse-trading. Earlier, we had to keep our MLAs in a hotel for 10 days, he said referring to the horse-trading allegations levelled against the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections last month.



Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.



Pilot's supporters had claimed that he was upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan Police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government. The notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from him to record a statement.