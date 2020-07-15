Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Making Late Entry in Battleground, Vasundhra Raje Gets into Action as BJP Set for 11am Key Meet; Gehlot May Reshuffle Cabinet Today

File photo of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.



Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his own supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president.



His next move is not immediately clear. During the run-up to Tuesday's CLP meeting, his supporters insisted that he had no plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said their aim was a leadership change in Rajasthan. "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," Pilot tweeted in Hindi soon after he was sacked.



Gehlot accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP. "I am very sad that horse-trading was going on," he said.



Pilot had kept away from the first CLP meeting on Monday and sources said 18 other Congress MLAs had also skipped it, giving an indication of the dissident leader's strength.



The numbers are large enough to keep the Gehlot camp on edge, even if most of the 107 Congress MLAs and independents have expressed confidence in his leadership. The state assembly has 200 MLAs and those close to Pilot are already calling for a test of strength on the floor of the House.



As soon as the meeting ended, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the sacking of Pilot and the two ministers close to him from their posts.



He said Pilot enjoyed the blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a "BJP conspiracy".



"This cannot be acceptable to any political party. Therefore, the Congress took the decision with a heavy heart," he said.



Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) is the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. Tribal leader and MLA Ganesh Ghogra was appointed the new president of the state Youth Congress, a post held so far Pilot loyalist Mukesh Bhakar. Hem Singh Shekhawat replaced another Pilot supporter, MLA Rakesh Pareek, as the state president of the Congress Sewa Dal.



Abhimanyu Poonia, the president of the state unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), resigned. "We cannot work with a chief minister who has worked to send heads of Jat and Bishnoi families to jail. Our honesty and conscience is still alive," he said on Twitter.



Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra immediately after the CLP meeting, recommending the removal of the three ministers from his Cabinet. He also chaired two ministerial meetings at his home that of the senior ministers who for the state Cabinet, and another of the ministers of state -- where the recent developments were discussed and administrative decisions taken.