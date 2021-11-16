CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan Cuts VAT to Reduce Fuel Prices; Petrol to Get Cheaper by Rs 4, Diesel by Rs 5

In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to reduce petrol price by Rs 4 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight. ”In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel.

After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o’clock tonight, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister’s residence.

first published:November 16, 2021, 22:20 IST