Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Declares 1,388 Villages in 4 Districts 'Drought-affected'

The provisions regarding the declaration of drought in these affected villages will remain in force for six months from the date of the notification.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Declares 1,388 Villages in 4 Districts 'Drought-affected'
Representative image

Jaipur The Rajasthan government has issued a notification declaring 1,388 villages of 13 tehsils in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh districts drought-affected, an official statement said on Monday.

A total of 131 villages in Barmer district have been declared "severely drought-affected" and 92 villages as "moderately drought-affected". In Jaisalmer, 632 villages have been declared "severe" and 40 villages "moderately drought-affected".

Similarly, 13 villages in Jodhpur district are "severe" and 297 villages are "moderately drought-prone". A total of 182 villages in Hanumangarh district are "severely drought-affected" and one village is "moderately drought-affected", as per the notification.

The provisions regarding the declaration of drought in these affected villages will remain in force for six months from the date of the notification.

The state government, in another decision, approved a proposal to establish the District Legal Services Authority, Jaipur Mahanagar-II, and created 10 new posts. The creation of these posts will incur a financial burden of about Rs 1.50 crores per annum.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram