Rajasthan Divas 2022: Grand Celebrations to Mark the Foundation Day of Rajasthan; PM Modi Extends Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greeting extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state day. The state of Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949. “Best wishes on Rajasthan Diwas to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, self-respect and sacrifice. I wish that the state moves forward on the path of progress," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I extend my heartfelt warm wishes to all my Rajasthani brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the Rajasthan Divas today. Me Thari The Mahara!,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Variety of cultural events that started on March 27 to commemorate the 68th year of the state’s foundation, will end today. The opening ceremony on March 27 began with the lighting of the Rajasthan Day Torch. The finals of the rural sports as well as the cultural extravaganza was held at the SMS stadium. On March 27 and 28, a cycle marathon by the sports department was also held at the stadium. The ‘Jaipur Kathak Samaroh’ that started at the central park on March 27 along with an exhibition at Jawahar Kala Kendra, will continue till April 5. A Tattoo Show by Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police was held at the Polo Ground on March 28.

On March 28 and 29th, ‘Bhajans’, ‘Qawwalis’, ‘Gurbani’ and ‘Vedic’ hymn chanting was held at a temple and a gurdwara.

An attractive Projection Mapping Show dedicated to the people of the state will be held at the Vidhan Sabha today on March 30. Also planned is grand cultural evening at the Albert Hall, Jaipur today from 7:00 pm onwards.

(With PTI inputs)

