Duo Who Chased Udaipur Tailor's Murderers for 30 Kms Hailed as Heroes; 5th Suspect Held, Shah Briefed

Two people from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district are being hailed as heroes after the duo successfully chased the accused behind gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and helped police catch the suspects.

Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh of Taal village near Lasani in Rajsamand received a call from a police friend and the cop sough their help to tack the two assailants who were fleeing on a bike from Udaipur after the murder, a report in Times of India said.

The duo spotted the bike from a bus stand and alerted the police. The two went on to follow the suspects for 30 km in the rural belt of Aravallis and were in contact with the cops the whole time.

The suspects, Gaus Mohammed and Mohammad Riyaz, tried to intimidate them with the cleavers used to behead the tailor. However, in no time the suspects were caught by the police.

The tale of heroism has gone popular and the two met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday. Rajput Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana has requested the chief minister to give Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh government jobs.

Fifth Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening arrested Mohsin, the fifth accused in connection with Udaipur tailor killing. He was produced before the court in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements.

“The court ordered police remand till July 12,” according to a lawyer. So far, five people have been arrested in for being involved in the conspiracy.

NIA Chief Briefs Amit Shah

The chief of NIA on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amravati, officials said.

Director General of the National Investigation Agency Dinkar Gupta had a 40-minute meeting with the home minister at his North Block office where the former is said to have apprised him about the probe into the two cases.

The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and the fatal stabbing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were allegedly carried out by the people who wanted to take revenge on the victims for supporting now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. As many as five accused were arrested for Lal’s murder and on Monday, the NIA sought the custody of four of the seven accused in the Kolhe case. While Lal was killed by two men who also filmed the act on June 28, Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21.

An NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.