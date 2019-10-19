Rajasthan Education Minister Mulls Sacking Male Teachers Below 50 From Girls' Schools
Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed that female teachers would be given priority in girls' schools in the state.
File photo of Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that male teachers below the age of 50 years will be removed from all government girls' schools, in a bid to check cases of eve-teasing in schools.
Dotasra was speaking to reporters in Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district, which is bound to go to the polls, when he confirmed that female teachers would be given priority in girls' schools in the state.
He also tweeted, "I have sought the data (on male teachers) from all girls schools, the decision will be implemented only if we have required number of teachers."
The minister's measures come as there is a spike in the number of harassment cases involving male teachers.
A report in the Times of India quoted former UNICEF policy planner KB Kothari as saying that the minister had misdiagnosed the problem and that even the treatment he offered was not proper. The move of removing male teachers below the age of 50 was not a difficult task, but would spark fear among parents and students.
The report further quoted Rashmi Jain, head of sociology department at Rajasthan University as saying that the move was aimed to create schools which were run by only women.
