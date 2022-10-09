Rajasthan: Elderly Woman Found Severely Injured With Legs Chopped Off, Anklets Looted in Jaipur

An elderly woman was found in a severely injured condition near her house with her legs chopped off, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. As per the Police, her anklets were looted from her by unidentified miscreats, and her neck was also injured. The incident took place in Meena Colony of the Galta Gate police station area. The woman was identified as Jamuna Devi.

The Police is on the look out for some CCTV footage, to identify the miscreants behind the horrific incident. The woman was alone at home at the time of the incident, and her daughter had gone to the temple.

Initial investigation revealed that the miscreants dragged the woman into the bathroom, and committed the crime. The incident took place at 5:30 am on Sunday morning, and the woman was admitted to the hospital upon being found in an injured state.

Her amputated legs and weapons used by the miscreants were also recovered on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the team of Galta Gate police station reached the spot. The Jaipur City FSL team was also called there.

Several pieces of evidence were gathered by the Police, and an investigation is underway to identify and nab those accused.

