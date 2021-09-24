Rajasthan Father Rapes Teenage Daughter, Kills Her As She Becomes Pregnant

A Rajasthan man allegedly raped and murdered his daughter in the state capital Jaipur. The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband with the Jaipur police on Thursday evening.

The Jaipur Police confirmed the incident. According to police, the woman in her complaint has mentioned that her husband used to rape their daughter. She came to learn about the incident after her daughter became pregnant.

“On Thursday evening we received reports that a girl died under mysterious conditions in the Kotputli area of Jaipur,” said a police officer.

The officer added that the police team which had reached the victim’s house to investigate found abortion pills and syrups from the crime spot. “Prima facie it seems the girl was strangled to death. Seeing the body it seems the girl was murdered on Wednesday. Autopsy report will confirm the reason of death and the time of murder,” said the officer.

According to Jaipur Police, the body of the teenager has been sent for postmortem and they are waiting for final confirmation to know if the girl was pregnant or not.

“We have lodged a case against the victim’s father under various sections Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act for raping and murdering the minor after receiving her mother’s complaint,” added the officer.

According to police, the mother of the victim is now being interrogated to find out if she knew about the rape of the daughter by her husband. The police are trying to figure out if she knew about the crime and why did she not lodge a complaint till now?

“The accused is absconding. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab him,” added the officer.

The victim’s mother said, “I came to know about the evil act of my husband once my girl became pregnant. I learnt about the incident on Tuesday. My husband forced my daughter to consume abortion pills and syrup. When my daughter resisted he strangled her to death.”

