Rajasthan: Four Dead, Seven Injured in Lightning Strikes, More Rainfall Likely

Four people were killed and seven injured in lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Pali and Chittorgarh districts on Saturday, officials said. Rupi (40), Rukma (30), and Prem Devi (45) lost their lives while working in a field in Chotila village in Pali's Rohat police station area. Seven more were injured, local SHO Uday Singh Shekhawat said.

Of the injured, five people have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment as their condition was serious, he said. In Chittorgarh, Sunda Lal Kanjar was killed in a lightning strike while sitting on the balcony of his house in the Begu police station area, they said.

According to a meteorological department spokesperson, light to moderate rain was recorded in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours. There was heavy downpour in some places. Jaipur Met director Radheshyam Sharma said in the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at almost all places in eastern Rajasthan, while heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Karauli, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts.

He said Karauli received the highest amount of 118 mm rainfall during this period. The rains are likely to continue over east Rajasthan for the next two-three days, the official said. According to the weather office, 70 mm of rain each was recorded in Sajjangarh, Pachpahar, Chhabra, Dholpur, Baran, Kishanganj, Sallopat, Aklera, Mangrol, Mandrayal, Chauth ka Barwada, Chhoti Sadri and Pipalda during the last 24 hours.

During this period, 10 to 60 mm of rain was recorded at several places. A spokesperson of the weather department said that from Saturday morning till 5.30 pm, Chittorgarh recorded a 55 mm downpour, followed by Bhilwara with 39 mm, Alwar with 36 mm, Vanasthali 23 mm, Karauli 13.5 mm, Jaipur 11.8 mm, Churu 8.8 mm, Sikar 8 mm and Kota 7.2 mm.

Sharma said rainfall was likely in most parts of east Rajasthan in the next two days due to an active western disturbance system. He said the Bikaner and the Jodhpur divisions of the western part of the state would continue to witness cloudy weather over the next two to three days and there was a possibility of light to moderate rain in some places.

