Rajasthan: Four Masked Men Rob Retired Magistrate's House in Jaipur

PTI

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 17:54 IST

Jaipur, India

Efforts are being made to identify the criminals through footage from cameras installed in the area, the police said (Representative Image: Reuters)

The police said the four armed criminals robbed a laptop, Rs 10,500 cash in cash, a mobile phone, and some artificial jewellery from the house of retired magistrate Aditya Narayan Sharma

Four masked criminals robbed the house of a retired magistrate in Mansarovar area here, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against the unidentified criminals at Mansarovar police station and a search is underway.

The police said the four armed criminals robbed a laptop, Rs 10,500 cash in cash, a mobile phone, and some artificial jewellery from the house of retired magistrate Aditya Narayan Sharma.

Efforts are being made to identify the criminals through footage from cameras installed in the area, the police said.

