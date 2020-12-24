Rajasthan GDS Result 2020 Out at appost.in, 3237 Candidates Qualify

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment 2020 result for Rajasthan Circle Cycle II is out at appost.in. Those who have taken the Rajasthan GDS exam 2020 can check their result by searching for their registration number within the list. India Post has released the Rajasthan GDS result 2020 in the form of a PDF which contains details of all shortlisted candidates like their registration number, name, category along with the percentage scored in the exam.

The Rajasthan GDS recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 3262 vacancies for various posts in several divisions across the state.

Rajasthan GDS result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Those who appeared for Rajasthan GDS exam 2020 will have to go to the official website of India post at Home (appost.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section and click on the link for Rajasthan circle

Step 3: Rajasthan GDS result 2020 will be opened in PDF form, search for your registration number or your name within the list

Candidates can also check the Rajasthan GDS result 2020 directly by clicking on the link

India Post has released the Rajasthan GDS result for a total of 3237 selected candidates for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Jaipur City, Jaipur Moffusil,Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur Ajmer, Beawar, Kota, Alwar, RMS J Division, Ajmer, Tonk, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Sikar, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sirohi and Sriganganagar. The results of 25 candidates have been withheld.

Candidates qualifying the Rajasthan GDS exam 2020 will have to submit the required original documents for verification only after which the joining will be approved by the recruiting authority. “The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the recruiting authority,” says the official statement.