Rajasthan Girl Abducted, Raped Repeatedly Rescued After 22 Days, Accused Arrested

Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 5: A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work at a construction site has been rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, police said on Friday. The 45-year-old accused has been arrested and the girl sent to a shelter home in Kota after being produced before a child welfare committee.

A case of abduction was registered at Itawa police station on February 10. The girl was rescued on Thursday from Pokaran where she was held captive, repeatedly raped by the accused and forced to work at a constructing site, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Itawa, Vijayshankar Sharma said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court on Friday that sent him in police custody for a day, the police officer said. Child welfare committee, Kota, chairman Kaniz Fatima claimed that the girl, during counselling has said that she was drugged by the accused and taken on a motorcycle to Swaimadhopur and then to Pokaran.

