Rajasthan Girl Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her for Playing in Scorching Sun: Police

After being scolded by her mother, the girl rushed inside and hanged herself from the ceiling of the house.

Sana Fazili |

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
Rajasthan Girl Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her for Playing in Scorching Sun: Police
Representative image.
Kota: A 14-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself after being scolded by her mother for playing outside in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the minor was scolded by her mother for playing under the scorching sun. The girl rushed inside and hanged herself from the ceiling of the house.

Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, SHO, Kelwada police station said the class 7 student was a native of Bihar's Darbhanga district. Her father worked as a daily wage labourer.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, he said.

A case under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) has been registered, the officer added.
