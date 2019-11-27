Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Government Grants Citizenship to 21 Pakistani Migrants Residing in India for About 19 years

As they had no Indian citizenship, they were finding difficulties in getting government jobs and availing benefits of various schemes, District Collector, Jaipur, Jagroop Singh Yadav said.

PTI

November 27, 2019
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said.

These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian citizenship, they were finding difficulties in getting government jobs and availing benefits of various schemes, District Collector, Jaipur, Jagroop Singh Yadav said.

A total of 35 Pakistani migrants now have been awarded Indian citizenship in the last two months, he said.

Yadav said 28 more citizenship applications are currently under process and another 63 cases are being investigated.

Efforts are on to give Indian citizenship to them soon, he added.

Yadav said Jaipur is pioneer in issuing Indian citizenship certificates to Pakistani migrants through online process.

Besides Jaipur, district collectors in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in the state have the right to grant Indian citizenship to Pakistani migrants after thorough investigation.

