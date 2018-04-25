English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Government Has Spent Rs 7.25 Crore on Asaram So Far
According to one estimate, this amount was spent on Asaram’s security arrangements over the last 52 months.
File photo of Asaram (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Asaram was convicted of raping a minor girl on Wednesday but in the last five years, the Rajasthan Government has ended up spending Rs 7.25 crore on the self-styled Godman.
During his hearings at the special court, Asaram was surrounded by a team of 50 personnel, which included both senior officers and common people. Twenty constables were charged with reaching the court ahead of Asaram to ensure that all arrangements were in place. Meanwhile, another 20 cops would travel in the same vehicle as Asaram to the court. There would be a car in front of the vehicle Asaram was travelling in and another at the back. Both of these had five cops each.
If a common citizen hires a police constable for his or her security, the charge is Rs 3,000 per day and the charge of hiring a senior inspector-level officer is even higher. Asaram had to turn up for 100 hearings in a year, the expense for which works out to be Rs 1.50 crore per year. Since the case went on for over 5 years, it makes the total a whopping Rs 7.25 crore.
However, this does not include the cost of fuel needed to operate vehicles that ferried both Asaram and his security detail to court.
