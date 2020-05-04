Rajasthan Government to Pay Migrant Workers' Train Fare: CM Ashok Gehlot
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Rajasthan government will pay the entire train fare for migrant workers from other states.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday said it will pay the train fare for migrant workers heading home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government took the decision following directions from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
"On the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, we have decided that the state government will pay the railways for sending migrant labourers to other states from Rajasthan by special trains," Gehlot tweeted.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती #SoniaGandhi जी के निर्देश पर हमने फैसला किया है कि #Rajasthan से अन्य राज्यों में भेजे जाने वाले प्रवासी श्रमिकों के किराये का भुगतान रेलवे को राज्य सरकार करेगी।#COVID19Pandemic #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 4, 2020
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What China, US, India Did Not Tell You On Coronavirus: This Honest Government Ad is Going Viral
- India's First All-Girl Band 'Viva' Has Reunited in Lockdown to Bring Back Your Childhood Memories
- Indian Women's Hockey Team Raises Over Rs 20 Lakh to Feed Poor Amid Coronavirus
- In This Mom vs Son Pic, Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Look Absolutely Adorable
- David Warner Shares Hilarious Video featuring Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar