Rajasthan Government to Pay Migrant Workers' Train Fare: CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday said it will pay the train fare for migrant workers heading home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government took the decision following directions from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"On the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, we have decided that the state government will pay the railways for sending migrant labourers to other states from Rajasthan by special trains," Gehlot tweeted.

