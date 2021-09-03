Rajasthan Government to Ramp up Testing Facilities For TB Patients

The Rajasthan government is taking all possible measures to make the state Tuberculosis free before 2025. According to the state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, health camps will be organised in the state on a large scale to ramp up the identification of TB patients. Sharma informed that in the state presently 72000 TB patients are receiving treatment, while participating in the virtual launch programme of Active Case Finding Campaign and Nikshay Poshan Yojana hosted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The State Health Minister also said that in November month special health camps will be organised in Panchayat headquarters of the state. Along with other tests the facility for TB tests will be provided at these health camps. It will be helpful in identifying the TB patients so that they can get timely treatment.

In the virtual programme the health minister said that the active case finding campaign for identifying the TB patients in the state is going on since 2017. The minister informed that 96 thousand 823 TB cases, till now in 2021 from the state, have been reported on the Nikshay Portal. However, in 2020 one lakh thirty seven thousand cases were identified.

This year’s identification drive was affected due to Covid-19 situation but it will be continued in upcoming months. Presently 72000 TB patients in the state are getting treatment. The minister said that under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana the state government in 2020 had paid 25.05 crore to 96,394 TB patients and in 2021 around 48 thousand patients have been paid 8 crore 20 lakhs.

Under the Central Government scheme of Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 500 per month is given to the TB patients to buy food.

Availability of mobile van and cartridge is necessary

Health Minister Sharma also urged the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide more machines used for the identification of TB patients. He said that only 60 machines for TB tests are available in the state and the government is availing services of another 100 machines through outsourcing.

The Minister requested the Central government to provide three mobile vans and one additional CB mobile van to Rajasthan considering the vast geographical area of the state.

