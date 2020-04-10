Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Staff Who Die Due to COVID-19 While on Duty

However, those healthcare workers for whom central government had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will not come under this scheme, the statement said.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Rajasthan Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Staff Who Die Due to COVID-19 While on Duty
Police act against people violating lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on March 22, 2020. (PTI)

Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

This assistance scheme also includes state government contractual employees deployed on coronavirus related duty, it said.

However, those healthcare workers for whom central government had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will not come under this scheme, the statement said.

Various employees like patwaris, police constables, home guards and Anganwadi workers have been put on duty to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, an official said.

Intense contact searching of the patients and massive screening of people in affected areas is being conducted through the state government machinery in Rajasthan, he added.

