Rajasthan Govt Asks People to Not Gather Girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appealed to people to not gather girls on Ashtami and Ram Navmi festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

"If we deliver food packets to the needy daughters then they will be able to get enough food," he said, asking people to distribute food packets to the needy on the occasion.

The health minister said that a meeting was held with al religious leaders to prevent coronavirus spread in the state following which religious congregations were stopped.

