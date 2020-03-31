Rajasthan Govt Asks People to Not Gather Girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.
Representative image.
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appealed to people to not gather girls on Ashtami and Ram Navmi festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.
"If we deliver food packets to the needy daughters then they will be able to get enough food," he said, asking people to distribute food packets to the needy on the occasion.
The health minister said that a meeting was held with al religious leaders to prevent coronavirus spread in the state following which religious congregations were stopped.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Cries as She Scrubs Doormats, Watch Video
- Houseparty Will Reward Rs 7.5 Crore to Anyone who Finds Proof of Hacking
- Lights, Camera, Attack: Bengaluru Police's Play on Coronavirus Infection is Pure Gold
- Reliance Jio ‘Recharge at ATM’ Service Announced: Here’s How to Use it
- 'Ridiculous': Twitter Trolls Karnataka Govt's Call for Hourly Selfies from Quarantined Patients