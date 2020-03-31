Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Govt Asks People to Not Gather Girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Govt Asks People to Not Gather Girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Representative image.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appealed to people to not gather girls on Ashtami and Ram Navmi festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

"If we deliver food packets to the needy daughters then they will be able to get enough food," he said, asking people to distribute food packets to the needy on the occasion.

The health minister said that a meeting was held with al religious leaders to prevent coronavirus spread in the state following which religious congregations were stopped.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram