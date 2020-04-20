Rajasthan Govt Asks Pharmacists to Stop Selling Cold and Fever Medicines without Doctor's Prescription
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)
Jaipur: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Monday directed all medical shop owners in the state to not sell cold, fever and cough medicines to people without a written prescription from a doctor, a senior official said.
The pharmacists were also asked to note down the name, address and phone number of customers who come to buy medicines for fever, cough and cold -- symptoms similar to COVID-19 -- without a prescription and inform the in-charge of the nearest health centre.
The decision was taken after the government was informed that some people with COVID-19 like symptoms were buying medicines from pharmacies instead of getting tested for the virus.
