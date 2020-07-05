Rajasthan Govt Cancels College, University Exams in View of Coronavirus

The Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Sunday.



The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night.



Students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, they said.



A decision on determination of the students' marks will be taken after a study of the guidelines to be issued by the Union HRD Ministry in the next few days, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg said.



Students' representatives from various universities on Sunday met the chief minister at his residence to express gratitude for the decision.



The chief minister called upon the students to participate in the awareness campaign being run by the state government to prevent the coronavirus infection.



He said the role and contribution of students was also important in the efforts to save people from the crisis of the pandemic.