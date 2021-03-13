Rajasthan Govt Committed Towards Development of Urban Areas: Minister

The Rajasthan government has not only amended laws but also tried to provide relief to people by making new policies as it is committed to the development of urban areas, the state’s Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said on Friday. The minister made the remarks while participating in a discussion during the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

After a discussion, the House passed the demand for a grant of over Rs 73 billion for city planning and urban development.

It was also decided that in Jaipur, J L N Road will be made traffic light-free while underground parking will be constructed at Ramnivas Bagh to solve the problem of lack of parking space in the walled city.

.