india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Rajasthan Govt Committed Towards Development of Urban Areas: Minister
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Govt Committed Towards Development of Urban Areas: Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

The House passed the demand for grant of over Rs 73 billion for city planning and urban development

The Rajasthan government has not only amended laws but also tried to provide relief to people by making new policies as it is committed to the development of urban areas, the state’s Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said on Friday. The minister made the remarks while participating in a discussion during the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

After a discussion, the House passed the demand for a grant of over Rs 73 billion for city planning and urban development.

It was also decided that in Jaipur, J L N Road will be made traffic light-free while underground parking will be constructed at Ramnivas Bagh to solve the problem of lack of parking space in the walled city.

.

RELATED STORIES
Loading...