Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Districts, Including Jaipur; Hikes Fine for Not Wearing Masks

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, Rajasthan government on Saturday announced to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in eight district headquarters including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

Section 144 was imposed in all districts across the state from Saturday. The state government also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier.

Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest in a single-day, and 16 deaths, according to an official report. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951, it said.

Of the fresh cases, the highest (551) were reported from Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur where 444 persons tested positive for the coronavirus .