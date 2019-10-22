Rajasthan Govt Issues Notification to Increase Residence, Travel Allowances of Ministers
The notification, which comes into effect from April 1 this year, has been issued to increase the allowances of ministers as per the amendments made in the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries act, 1956.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued a notification to increase the allowances of ministers as per amendments to an Act passed by the state legislative assembly in August, officials said on Tuesday.
As per the notification, the residence allowance of ministers has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.
The allowance is paid to a minister if the state government fails to provide him government accommodation in Jaipur and he resides in a house owned him him, his spouse or a rented accommodation.
The travel allowance has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 within the state and from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,500 outside the state per day.
Similarly, the official bungalow maintenance expenditure has also been increased.
