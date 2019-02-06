LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rajasthan Govt Launches 'Rajiv Gandhi Career Portal' to Provide Employment-Oriented Education

The portal aims to provide career guidance with information on entrance examinations, scholarships and employment-oriented courses.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Govind Singh Dotasara said. (Image: Twitter)
Jaipur: Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday launched 'Rajiv Gandhi Career Portal' for students from classes 9 to 12.

It is a big step of the government towards providing employment-oriented education to students.The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Dotasara said.

He said the portal will provide information to students on over 200 vocational, 237 professional courses besides online information on over 455 employment areas, 10,000 colleges in the country, 960 scholarship schemes and over 955 entrance examinations.

Later, the minister announced the formation of Rajiv Gandhi Career Counselling Cell.

