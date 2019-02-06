English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Govt Launches 'Rajiv Gandhi Career Portal' to Provide Employment-Oriented Education
The portal aims to provide career guidance with information on entrance examinations, scholarships and employment-oriented courses.
The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Govind Singh Dotasara said. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday launched 'Rajiv Gandhi Career Portal' for students from classes 9 to 12.
The portal aims to provide career guidance with information on entrance examinations, scholarships and employment-oriented courses.
It is a big step of the government towards providing employment-oriented education to students.The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Dotasara said.
He said the portal will provide information to students on over 200 vocational, 237 professional courses besides online information on over 455 employment areas, 10,000 colleges in the country, 960 scholarship schemes and over 955 entrance examinations.
Later, the minister announced the formation of Rajiv Gandhi Career Counselling Cell.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The portal aims to provide career guidance with information on entrance examinations, scholarships and employment-oriented courses.
It is a big step of the government towards providing employment-oriented education to students.The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Dotasara said.
He said the portal will provide information to students on over 200 vocational, 237 professional courses besides online information on over 455 employment areas, 10,000 colleges in the country, 960 scholarship schemes and over 955 entrance examinations.
Later, the minister announced the formation of Rajiv Gandhi Career Counselling Cell.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
- Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results