Rajasthan Govt Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Urban Areas, Mandis

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure compliance of the state government decision which will be applicable in all 196 urban local bodies.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Rajasthan Govt Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Urban Areas, Mandis
Image for representation. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday made it mandatory to wear face masks in all urban areas and agriculture mandis of the state, an official statement said.

Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure compliance of the state government decision which will be applicable in all 196 urban local bodies of the state and in agriculture mandis (wholesale markets).

The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state, the statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,106,414

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,536,677

    +18,717

  • Cured/Discharged

    340,356

     

  • Total DEATHS

    89,907

    +1,452
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
