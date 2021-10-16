Rajasthan Govt Permits The Use of Green Firecrackers for Two Hours on Diwali

The Rajasthan government on Friday lifted its ban on the use of crackers announced earlier, allowing the use of green firecrackers for two hours on Diwali across the state, except Bharatpur and Alwar which fall under the NCR area.

On September 30, the state government which prohibited use of crackers from October 1 to January 31.

A time slot has been fixed for the use of green fireworks which, as per the guidelines, are allowed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Diwali, Gurpurab, and other festivals. Also, these green crackers are allowed on Chhath festival from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Green fireworks can be done on Christmas and New Year too, from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 p.m.

However, use of fireworks will be prohibited in cities where the air quality index is bad as per the Home Department guidelines.

Traders in Rajasthan had been protesting the ban imposed by the Ashok Gehlot government and considering their demand, the government decided to partially lift the ban on firecrackers within 15 days.

