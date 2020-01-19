Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Govt to Bring in Assembly Resolution against Implementation of CAA in State

The state government is mulling over bringing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to be introduced in the upcoming budget session, sources said.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Govt to Bring in Assembly Resolution against Implementation of CAA in State
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has decided to bring in an assembly resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state in the budget session beginning on January 24.

The resolution is likely to be passed on the very first day of the session, government sources said. The state government is mulling over bringing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to be introduced in the upcoming budget session, the sources said.

MLA Wajib Ali, one of six MLAs who defected to ruling Congress from BSP last year, had on Friday forwarded a letter to the chief minister requesting him to bring a resolution against the CAA.

Protests against the CAA are being held across the country. The amended act is against the spirit of the Constitution and it is causing social unrest, Ali said. The opposition BJP has said the government's move to bring the resolution will be strongly opposed.

We will oppose any such move of the government. No one, be it the chief minister or government or any party, is above the law, BJP state president and MLA Satish Poonia said.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests and violence in different parts of the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly said the state government will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state. He has been vociferous against the controversial law and held a massive and peaceful rally in Jaipur against CAA last month.

On various occasions, the chief minister clearly said that his government will neither implement CAA nor NRC. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 cannot be implemented because it is not practical, Gehlot had said earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram