Rajasthan Govt to Build Special Helipad at Sawai Man Singh Stadium for PM Narendra Modi's Jaipur Visit Tomorrow
The government had approached the court for permission to build the helipad because the court had earlier in September 2001 stopped all other activities other than sports in the stadium. After the court granted the permission, two choppers of Indian Air Force were seen landing at the stadium on trial run.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has allowed the state government to build a helipad at the tennis court of Sawai Man Singh Stadium to facilitate the landing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit here on Saturday.
A division bench headed by Justice K S Jhaveri gave the permission to the government on its plea for the same. Modi is scheduled to address a gathering on July 7 at 'Amrudon Ka Bagh' off Janpath here in Jaipur.
The bench, however, cautioned the government to ensure no damage is caused to stadium while building the helipad.
It also directed the government to restore the stadium if any damage is caused to it in building the helipad.
