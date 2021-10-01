Rajasthan Govt to Offer Special Scholarship to IAS Aspirants for Coaching

The results of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 were declared recently and 761 candidates were recommended for the appointment across the country. Several candidates from Rajasthan made the cut, and the state is on the second spot in terms of producing successful IAS candidates. And now, the Rajasthan government has decided to give special scholarships to the students preparing for the civil services examination.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati has said that the number of selected candidates from Rajasthan is impressive and continuously increasing. To maintain the graph, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made a provision of special scholarships to meritorious students for the preparation of competitive examinations. The Rajasthan government has started Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Scheme 2021 for the students of the state.”

“The scheme will ensure that the talents of Rajasthan move forward with every opportunity. The government is planning to sanction a huge budget for the scheme, and soon, it will be launched on the ground.” Minister added.

According to the information, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan had launched the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana 2021 on June 5, 2021. CM Gehlot had also announced the facilities of free bus services for the candidates preparing for competitive examinations.

While announcing the scheme during the budget, CM Gehlot had said, “There are many such students in Rajasthan who suffer from the bad financial condition and they are unable to complete their education. The students who were willing to prepare for competitive examinations organized by the central and state government are compelled to leave their studies in between but now every student of Rajasthan will study and we will ensure that no student preparing for the competitive exam has to leave studies due to the financial crisis. Our government will encourage them and it will be implemented soon.”

According to sources, the state government is impressed with the promising results of UPSC in Rajasthan, and the government is going to start a special scholarship for meritorious students preparing for competitive examinations under Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana 2021.

