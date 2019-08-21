Rajasthan Govt to Provide 70 Litres Free Water Per Person Daily in 13 Desert Districts
The Public Health and Engineering department will provide 70 litres per person per day free water to people living in 13 desert districts of the state.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to provide 70 litre per person per day free water in 13 desert districts of the state, according to an official release. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal moved by the state finance department, the release said.
The Public Health and Engineering department will provide 70 litres per person per day free water to people living in 13 desert districts of the state, it said.
The department had earlier implemented a decision to provide 40 litres per person per day free water in rural areas of the state, but the daily water requirement is 30 litre per person per day for individual having livestock animals out of 70 litre per person per day water in desert areas, the release said.
Therefore, it has been decided to provide 70 litres per person per day free water in desert areas, it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in NYC as Jonas Brothers Take a Day Off from Their Tour
- Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look
- Will You Have to Link Your Aadhaar With Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Accounts?
- Woman Sets Fire to Creepy 'It' Clown Doll which Floated into Her Backyard
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy