Rajasthan Govt to Run Water Trains to Address Drinking Water Crisis in Pali

The state government will run water trains to counter the deteriorating drinking water crisis in Pali, Rajasthan. The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway has given a green signal to the proposal and the special trains will start operating from April 15. Water trains were run in 2009 and 2019 as well to quench the thirst of the Pali-Marwar region.

This year, the mercury started rising in Rajasthan in March itself. Several parts of Rajasthan are witnessing severe heatwave-like conditions in April. Many places recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwaves and an orange alert for severe heat waves in some parts of the state for the next five days, an IMD spokesperson said.

The mercury touched 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 44.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The possibility of further deepening of the water crisis in the state cannot be ruled out in the midst of intensifying heat.

Advertisement

The problem of drinking water arises in western Rajasthan:

The plan related to the operation of the special water train was thoroughly discussed in a high-level meeting held at the DRM office between the officials of Railways and the Pali District Administration.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma also participated in this high-level meeting organized under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager Geetika Pandey.

In the meeting, DRM Geetika Pandey said that the Railways is serious about supplying water through special trains by establishing better coordination with the Pali district administration and managing this water crisis.

80 lakh litres of water will be transported to Pali every day:

Every day, the Pali-Marwar region will receive 80 lakh litres of drinking water through 160 wagons in four trips from Bhagat-ki-Kothi in Jodhpur to Pali station.

The water coming from Jodhpur by water train will be sent for filtering first. After being filtered, water will be supplied in Pali city. This alternative arrangement will continue until there is rain in the region.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.