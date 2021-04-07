Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Committee For Suggestions On State Services Recruitment

Jaipur, Apr 6: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday issued orders for setting up a high-level committee that would give suggestions for completing recruitment in state services in a time-bound manner, an official release said. The committee will submit its report to the state government in a month, it said.

Gehlot issued the directions for setting up the committee at a meeting held to review recruitment in state services, according to the release. The committee will also give its suggestions about conducting a common eligibility test for similar posts of various departments. Discussions on ongoing and future recruitment were also held during the meeting, the release stated.

