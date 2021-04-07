india

Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Committee For Suggestions On State Services Recruitment
Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Committee For Suggestions On State Services Recruitment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday issued orders for setting up a high-level committee that would give suggestions for completing recruitment in state services in a time-bound manner, an official release said. The committee will submit its report to the state government in a month, it said.

Gehlot issued the directions for setting up the committee at a meeting held to review recruitment in state services, according to the release. The committee will also give its suggestions about conducting a common eligibility test for similar posts of various departments. Discussions on ongoing and future recruitment were also held during the meeting, the release stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

first published:April 07, 2021, 01:28 IST