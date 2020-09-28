Rajasthan Gram Panchayat Polls: 19% Votes Cast Till 10 Am

Jaipur: Over 19 per cent of the 31.95-lakh voters cast their votes till 10 am on Monday in the first phase of the gram panchayat elections in Rajasthan. The polling for sarpanch and panch of 947 gram panchayats began at 7.30 am and the voting percentage was 19.10 till 10 am, according to a Election Commission spokesperson.

The elections are being held as per the guidelines related to the novel coronavirus. The commission has given detailed directions to polling parties and officials to ensure social distancing and other norms during the election process, he said. Elections in 55 village panchayats of the Sarada and the Gogunda panchayat samitis of Udaipur had been postponed in view of the prevailing situation in Dungarpur.

Violence erupted last Thursday in Dungarpur district, where candidates of a recruitment exam blocked a highway and toched vehciles. The situation remained tensed till Sunday. “Since the police force was engaged in law and order, and polling parties were facing problems in reaching the gram panchayats of Udaipur, the decision was taken to postpone the elections in 55 gram panchayats,” State Election Commission Secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said.

He added that wearing a mask was mandatory during the election, while arrangements for ensuring compliance of social distancing had also been made at polling booths. The voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. After the voting is over, counting of votes will begin.

The second phase of election will take place on October 3, third on October 6 and the fourth on October 10. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases. PTI SDA HMB 09281248 NNNN.

