Rajasthan Guv, CM Greet People On I-DAY Eve

Jaipur, Aug 14: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted the country and the people of the state on Saturday on the eve of the Independence Day. Governor Mishra has called upon the people of the state to participate in the making of a “strong and healthy" Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Gehlot also extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion. Gehlot said the the occasion gives the “opportunity to express our gratitude to the freedom fighters and martyrs who gave freedom to the country by sacrificing everything in the freedom struggle".

Today, the people are able to breathe in the open air as a result of their sacrifice and struggle, he added. The chief minister said, “It is the duty of all of us to firmly face the challenges before the democracy and constitutional values ??in the present circumstances and stand united against the forces which harm them".

The people should take a pledge to move forward in the interest of the country with the spirit of loyalty and dedication, Gehlot said. A state-level event will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here. Chief Minister Gehlot will take part in the parade inspection and other programmes besides hoisting the flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

