Rajasthan Guvernor Visits Sambhar Salt Lake

Jaipur, Oct 21: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday visited the famous Ramsar site at the Sambhar salt lake here by a tourist train. He described the lake and its natural environment as very important, and also emphasised on promoting this place from a tourism point of view. Mishra called the journey by train in Sambhar Lake as unforgettable, according to a release. The governor, who was accompanied by his wife Satyawati Mishra, also spent some time at Gudha Jhapok dam of Sambhar Lake.

